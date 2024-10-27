After Kyle Hamilton strip-sack, Ravens lead Browns 10-6 at halftime

Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton often makes things happen on defense. That was the case late in the second quarter, as Hamilton forced a takeaway to help Baltimore go up 10-6 at halftime.

On third-and-15, Hamilton came unblocked on a blitz off the left side to strip-sack Jameis Winston. Linebacker Trenton Simpson picked up the loose ball for a fumble recovery at Cleveland’s 25-yard line.

It didn’t take long for the Ravens to score from there, as Lamar Jackson connected with Nelson Agholor for an 11-yard touchdown.

Jackson finished the first half 9-of-14 for 95 yards with a touchdown. He also has two carries for 13 yards.

Derrick Henry got loose for a 39-yard run, but the Browns have mostly contained him beyond that. He has five carries for 47 yards.

The Ravens are 0-of-4 on third down.

Cleveland’s offense has looked more functional with Winston making his first start of the season, but the team still has managed just two field goals. Winston is 10-of-16 for 110 yards. Elijah Moore has 41 yards on three receptions while Nick Chubb has 39 yards on 10 carries.

The Browns are 3-of-7 on third down and are averaging 5.0 yards per play. Dustin Hopkins has connected on field goals of 28 and 33 yards.

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, who has seemingly figured out the struggles he’s had this year, connected on a 49-yard field goal.

Already dealing with multiple injuries at cornerback, the Ravens also have lost a couple of players on their defensive front. Defensive end Brent Urban was ruled out with a concussion. Then defensive tackle Michael Pierce was ruled out with a calf injury.

The Browns will receive the second-half kickoff.