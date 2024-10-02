 Skip navigation
After saying he wouldn’t practice, Anthony Richardson was limited

  
Published October 2, 2024 04:31 PM

After saying he wouldn’t practice, Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson practiced.

He was limited Wednesday with an oblique injury, with backup Joe Flacco taking the team reps.

Richardson left Sunday’s game after 14 snaps with what the team initially called a right hip injury. He returned for two plays before leaving for good.

Richardson now has missed significant portions of three of the eight career games he has started.

He has completed only 50.6 percent of his passes for 654 yards with three touchdowns and a league-high six interceptions this season. Richardson also has run for 141 yards and a touchdown.

Linebacker Zaire Franklin (illness), center Ryan Kelly (neck), cornerback Kenny Moore II (hip), defensive end Kwity Paye (quad), offensive tackle Braden Smith (knee), linebacker Grant Stuard (heel) and running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) did not practice.