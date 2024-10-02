 Skip navigation
Anthony Richardson still sore, won’t practice Wednesday

  
Published October 2, 2024 01:12 PM

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is not ready to get back on the field.

Richardson left last Sunday’s win over the Steelers with what was described as a hip injury. A report earlier this week said Richardson is day-to-day with oblique and abdominal injuries and whatever the issue is, it is causing Richardson enough discomfort that he won’t be practicing with the team on Wednesday.

“They’re holding me out today. Still a little bit of soreness, but we’ll just see how I feel tomorrow,” Richardson said, via Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan.

Richardson said that he is feeling better than he did after the game, which would seem to be a good sign for his chances of playing against the Jaguars. Joe Flacco will get the start if Richardson can’t go.