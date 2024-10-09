Aidan Hutchinson: Last year’s loss to Cowboys was controversial, but it was last year

The Lions will be in Dallas this weekend and that brings back memories of the Saturday night game between the two teams late last season.

Detroit thought they had scored a go-ahead two-point conversion on a pass to tackle Taylor Decker in the final seconds of the game, but officials ruled that Decker did not declare himself to be an eligible receiver before the play and the Lions failed to convert on two more tries — the Cowboys committed a penalty on the second — before losing 20-19.

The Lions protested the call on Decker to no avail, but ultimately advanced to the NFC Championship Game while the Cowboys crashed out of the playoffs with a home loss to the Packers in the Wild Card round. That’s part of what makes it easier for defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and the rest of the Lions to keep thoughts about last season at arm’s length.

“As controversial as last year was, it was last year,” Hutchinson said, via Nolan Bianchi of the Detroit News. “So I think we’re very hopeful and we’re all just ready to go over there, and we’re on a mission this year,” Hutchinson said. “We’re not going to let the past define us.”

With the Vikings out to a 5-0 start and the Packers at 3-2, the Lions have plenty of present motivation to nab a win on this trip to Dallas.