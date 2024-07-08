Aidan Hutchinson: There’s a lot of well-deserved hype around the Lions

For much of their franchise’s history, the Lions have been laughingstocks. Now they’re viewed as one of the best teams in the NFL. And Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson says that’s the correct way to view them.

Hutchinson, who grew up in the Detroit area and played his college football at Michigan, says it’s a new experience to be part of a Lions team with high expectations.

“It’s unreal. There’s a lot of hype coming into this year, but I think it’s well-deserved hype,” Hutchinson told ESPN. “I think a lot more guys on our team understand what this year is, and we understand what we got and we’re all ready.”

Two years after the Lions took him with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, Hutchinson says he’s committed to being the kind of player who continues to play at a high level.

“I feel like the biggest thing is consistency. So, I feel like it’s consistency with working out, with diet, with nutrition, with everything,” Hutchinson said. “I feel like that just continues to stack up every year, along with your knowledge of the game. As those things are rising, you just continue to level up as a player, so all around.”

Hutchinson may be part of a group of players who make the Lions consistent winners, proving that they deserve the hype.