Aidan O’Connell absent from Thursday practice

The Raiders may have an injury concern with their starting quarterback.

According to multiple reporters on the scene, Aidan O’Connell was not on the field for the start of Thursday’s practice.

O’Connell returned last week after missing several games with a fractured thumb. He was not listed on Las Vegas’ injury report on Wednesday.

In five appearances with three starts this season, O’Connell has completed 64.1 percent of his passes for 795 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

With Gardner Minshew out for the season, Desmond Ridder would likely be in line to start if O’Connell is not available.

Las Vegas’ injury report will be released later in the day, which will give some more insight into O’Connell’s absence.