 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_snfchargersatchiefs_241205.jpg
NFL Week 14 preview: Chargers vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_billsatrams_241205.jpg
NFL Week 14 preview: Bills vs. Rams
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241205.jpg
Fins, Falcons & Birds headline Week 14 best bets

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_snfchargersatchiefs_241205.jpg
NFL Week 14 preview: Chargers vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_billsatrams_241205.jpg
NFL Week 14 preview: Bills vs. Rams
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241205.jpg
Fins, Falcons & Birds headline Week 14 best bets

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Aidan O’Connell absent from Thursday practice

  
Published December 5, 2024 02:36 PM

The Raiders may have an injury concern with their starting quarterback.

According to multiple reporters on the scene, Aidan O’Connell was not on the field for the start of Thursday’s practice.

O’Connell returned last week after missing several games with a fractured thumb. He was not listed on Las Vegas’ injury report on Wednesday.

In five appearances with three starts this season, O’Connell has completed 64.1 percent of his passes for 795 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

With Gardner Minshew out for the season, Desmond Ridder would likely be in line to start if O’Connell is not available.

Las Vegas’ injury report will be released later in the day, which will give some more insight into O’Connell’s absence.