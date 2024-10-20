Aidan O’Connell goes to locker room with apparent injury, Gardner Minshew in at QB

Raiders starting quarterback Aidan O’Connell has gone back to the locker room to be checked for an apparent injury in the first half of Sunday’s matchup with the Rams.

O’Connell appeared to hit his hand on safety Kam Curl when firing a pass.

Gardner Minshew has entered the game with 2:33 left in the first quarter.

Minshew had started Las Vegas’ first five games before he was replaced by O’Connell as QB1 last week.

UPDATE 4:45 p.m. ET: The Raiders announced O’Connell is questionable to return with a thumb injury.