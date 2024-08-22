AJ Dillon waiting on test results about latest stinger

Packers running back AJ Dillon missed the final three games of last season with a stinger. He has another one now.

Dillon said he was diagnosed with the stinger during the joint practice against the Broncos on Friday.

He is awaiting test results, uncertain how severe it is or when doctors will clear him to return.

“They’re a lot different,” Dillon said of stingers, via Bill Huber of SI.com. “Some are common; a lot of guys reference getting a stinger at some point. I’ve had stingers in the past before the incident last year. As you know, certain things happen. Some are more severe than others. You kind of look at it differently but, like I said, we’re waiting to get opinions back. See all the information before we make any statements that are untrue.”

Coach Matt LaFleur admits that “absolutely there’s a concern” with Dillon’s latest injury and said the team will proceed with caution.

Dillon is the presumptive backup running back to Josh Jacobs.

“I know it’s a big alarm right now, but I have not missed a day in camp,” Dillon said. “I’ve been healthy throughout it all, not taking any days off, so I’m not going to be worried about us being cautious and try to make sure that I’m around the entire season rather than a day in camp.”