 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_chicagohoustonv2_240912.jpg
Week 2 preview: Bears vs. Texans
nbc_simms_bestbetsv2_240912.jpg
Jaguars, Chiefs headline NFL Week 2 best bets
nbc_simms_sfvsmin_240912.jpg
Week 2 preview: 49ers vs. Vikings

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_chicagohoustonv2_240912.jpg
Week 2 preview: Bears vs. Texans
nbc_simms_bestbetsv2_240912.jpg
Jaguars, Chiefs headline NFL Week 2 best bets
nbc_simms_sfvsmin_240912.jpg
Week 2 preview: 49ers vs. Vikings

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Alabama had 61 players on Week One active rosters, most of any college program

  
Published September 12, 2024 03:32 PM

Alabama had 61 players on Week One active rosters, making 2024 the eighth consecutive season in which Alabama had the most (or tied for the most) players in the NFL of any college.

The 61 players from Alabama in the NFL were the most the Crimson Tide have had to start a season.

Ohio State came in second with 51 players on active rosters in Week One, followed by Georgia with 45, Michigan with 40, LSu with 39, Penn State with 36, Oklahoma with 33, Washington with 32 and Texas with 31.

Nick Saban turned Alabama into college football’s top program largely with the strength of his recruiting, and the numbers of Alabama players who made it to the NFL are a testament to how much talent Saban brought to the Crimson Tide. With Saban now retired from coaching, some other program may eventually usurp Alabama in the top spot. But for now Alabama has a big lead.