Alabama had 61 players on Week One active rosters, most of any college program

Alabama had 61 players on Week One active rosters, making 2024 the eighth consecutive season in which Alabama had the most (or tied for the most) players in the NFL of any college.

The 61 players from Alabama in the NFL were the most the Crimson Tide have had to start a season.

Ohio State came in second with 51 players on active rosters in Week One, followed by Georgia with 45, Michigan with 40, LSu with 39, Penn State with 36, Oklahoma with 33, Washington with 32 and Texas with 31.

Nick Saban turned Alabama into college football’s top program largely with the strength of his recruiting, and the numbers of Alabama players who made it to the NFL are a testament to how much talent Saban brought to the Crimson Tide. With Saban now retired from coaching, some other program may eventually usurp Alabama in the top spot. But for now Alabama has a big lead.