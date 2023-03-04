 Skip navigation
Alabama tight end Cameron Latu not doing on-field work after tweaking hamstring

  
Published March 4, 2023 12:26 PM
Alabama tight end Cameron Latu will not participate in Saturday’s workouts at the NFL Scouting Combine. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports Latu tweaked his hamstring earlier this week while training.

He instead will do everything at his Pro Day on March 23.

Latu improved his stock with a standout Senior Bowl in January, earning the top practice player award at his position.

He made 56 receptions for 787 yards and 12 touchdowns in his five-year career at Alabama. All of his stats came the past two seasons.