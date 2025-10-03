 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251003.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 5
nbc_pft_grudenupdate_251003.jpg
Court denies request for rehearing in Gruden case
nbc_pft_patsbills_251003.jpg
Can Patriots match up against Bills in Week 5?

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Alec Pierce remains in concussion protocol, won’t play Sunday

  
Published October 3, 2025 12:57 PM

Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce appeared to be on the road back to the lineup this week, but he will not play against the Raiders on Sunday.

Head coach Shane Steichen told reporters on Friday that Pierce has not cleared the concussion protocol and has been ruled out for the second straight week as a result. Pierce was a full participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but did not practice on Friday.

Running back Tyler Goodson (groin), cornerback Kenny Moore (Achilles), and safety Daniel Scott (knee) have also been ruled out. It will be Moore’s second missed game in a row.

Right guard Matt Goncalves (toe) missed last Sunday’s loss to the Rams, but he is set to play this weekend.