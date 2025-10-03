Alec Pierce remains in concussion protocol, won’t play Sunday

Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce appeared to be on the road back to the lineup this week, but he will not play against the Raiders on Sunday.

Head coach Shane Steichen told reporters on Friday that Pierce has not cleared the concussion protocol and has been ruled out for the second straight week as a result. Pierce was a full participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but did not practice on Friday.

Running back Tyler Goodson (groin), cornerback Kenny Moore (Achilles), and safety Daniel Scott (knee) have also been ruled out. It will be Moore’s second missed game in a row.

Right guard Matt Goncalves (toe) missed last Sunday’s loss to the Rams, but he is set to play this weekend.