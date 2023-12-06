Alex Anzalone fully participates in Lions practice

Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone could be back in the team’s lineup this week.

Anzalone missed last Sunday’s win over the Saints with a hand injury, but he was on the field as a full participant in practice on Wednesday. Should that level of participation continue through the rest of the week, it’s a safe bet that he will be on the field against the Bears on Sunday as well.

While Anzalone’s outlook is positive, the Lions did not have center Frank Ragnow on the field. Ragnow left last Sunday’s game with a knee injury and he was out of practice Wednesday.

Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (ankle) was a limited participant and quarterback Hendon Hooker (knee) was a full participant as he works toward possible activation from injured reserve.