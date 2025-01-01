Alex Anzalone listed as limited participant in Lions practice

The Lions got a significant defensive piece back at practice on Wednesday.

Linebacker Alex Anzalone was listed as a limited participant. It was just a walkthrough, but any practice participation for Anzalone is notable given that he’s been out since mid-November with a forearm injury.

Head coach Dan Campbell said at a press conference that Thursday will be a big day for determing Anzalone’s availability against the Vikings.

Running back David Montgomery (knee) and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (illness) did not practice on Wednesday. Linebacker Jack Campbell (rib) and cornerback Amik Robertson (calf) were limited while wide receiver Kalif Raymond (foot) was listed as a full participant.