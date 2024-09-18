Alex Anzalone, Terrion Arnold, Graham Glasgow miss practice Wednesday

The Lions were missing their leading tackler at practice on Wednesday.

Linebacker Alex Anzalone missed the session with the concussion he suffered in last Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers. Lions head coach Dan Campbell indicated that Jack Campbell will take on a bigger role if Anzalone can’t play against Arizona.

“Anytime you lose somebody like Alex, if he’s not able to go, that’s going to hurt,” Campbell said, via the team’s website. “I mean, Alex is a hell of a player for us. And so, we’ll just take it as it comes with that, but I’ve got all the confidence in the world with Jack and really all of those guys.”

Cornerback Terrion Arnold (illness), guard Graham Glasgow (knee), safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle), and cornerback Ennis Rakestraw (hamstring) were also out of practice. Safety Kerby Joseph (back) and wide receiver Isaiah Williams (abdomen) were limited participants.

Defensive end Marcus Davenport (groin) returned to practice as a full participant. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (quad) was also a full participant.