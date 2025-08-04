Alex Highsmith being evaluated for a groin injury

Steelers edge rusher Alex Highsmith could miss some time with a groin injury.

Highsmith left Sunday’s practice after getting hurt during a drill. Head coach Mike Tomlin said it was the only new injury in the session and that Highsmith is going to be checked out by medical personnel.

“Alex Highsmith didn’t finish,” Tomlin said, via the team’s website. “Don’t know the severity of it. In the one-on-one pass rush period, he stopped. He said maybe he felt his groin. But we’ll evaluate it, and I’ll be more definitive next time we talk, not only about the injury but the significance of it.”

Highsmith dealt with groin injuries last season and missed six games. He had 45 tackles, six sacks and a forced fumble when he was healthy enough to play.