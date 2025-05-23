Alex Highsmith on Aaron Rodgers: Excited about whoever our quarterback is

Steelers owner Art Rooney II said this week that the team is willing to wait “a little while longer” on Aaron Rodgers. The quarterback remains unsigned and either will play in Pittsburgh or not play at all this season.

Steelers players apparently aren’t waiting with baited breath: If he comes, he comes; if he doesn’t, he doesn’t.

“I think we just try to put our best foot forward every day,” edge rusher Alex Highsmith told NFL Media. “Like with who’s in the building right now. I know Mason [Rudolph] being there, he’s done a great job. The guys are rallying around him and, like I said, he’s been with us before and guys know him; Pittsburgh fans know him. The way that he helped us finish in 2023 was awesome.

“No matter who’s back there for us, whether it’s him or if Aaron Rodgers is going to come, I’m just excited. Whoever’s back there, we’re going to have their backs and we’re going to rally behind them. Just excited for whoever it’s going to be.”

Rudolph is taking the first-team snaps for now, with rookie Will Howard and Skylar Thompson behind him. The Rodgers questions continue, though Highsmith said it is not a distraction.

“I get asked a lot by my peers and some friends who are fans and stuff like that,” Highsmith said. “I just feel like in the locker room, we’re in there working, and I think that’s just really what it’s about at this point. I know that if he does sign, we’re definitely going to be really excited to have him. We know who he is. He’s a Hall of Fame quarterback. He’s one of the best to ever do it.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a distraction at all, but we all know what type of quarterback he is and what he brings to the table.”