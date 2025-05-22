Art Rooney II: Steelers will wait “a little while longer” for Aaron Rodgers

Steelers owner Art Rooney II said at the start of April that the team would not wait forever for Aaron Rodgers to sign and he had a chance to address where things stand with the still unsigned quarterback at the end of this week’s league meetings.

Rooney said late last month that Rodgers wants to come to Pittsburgh, but Rodgers has not made any public pronouncements about his intentions and Rooney was asked on Wednesday about how long the team is willing to wait for him to make a commitment. Rooney’s response went back to his early April answer.

“A little while longer. I’ll say the same thing,” Rooney said, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com.

The Steelers start OTAs next week and they run through June 5. A three-day mandatory minicamp that ends their offseason program wraps up on June 10, so Rooney and the Steelers can’t wait too much longer if they want to see Rodgers do some work with the team ahead of training camp this summer.