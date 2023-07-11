Alex Highsmith “still confident” about landing contract extension

When the Steelers offseason program was winding down, linebacker Alex Highsmith said that he was confident that talks about a contract extension were trending in the right direction.

Highsmith’s contractual status has not changed since the Steelers went on their summer break and his outlook has not shifted either. Highsmith hosted a youth football camp in his hometown of Wilmington, North Carolina over the weekend and he spoke to reporters about where things stand in his talks with the team about a new deal.

“I’m still confident that it’s going to get it done ,” Highsmith said, via Michael Cuneo of the Wilmington StarNews. “I’m excited for what the future holds and know that I want to be in Pittsburgh because I love everything about the organization.”

Highsmith is in the final year of his rookie deal and the Steelers have long had a policy of stopping negotiations at the start of the regular season. That gives the two sides a couple of months to work out a deal that will ensure Highsmith remains in Pittsburgh for the long run.