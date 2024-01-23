Alex Van Pelt set to interview for Raiders offensive coordinator

Former Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt may get a chance to jump back into the coaching ranks with the Raiders.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Van Pelt is set to interview with the Raiders for their opening at offensive coordinator. The Raiders hired Antonio Pierce as their head coach last week.

Van Pelt spent the last four seasons as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in Cleveland. He also had a coordinator stint with the Bills and he coached quarterbacks with the Bengals and Packers at other points in his career.

Former Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson are also in the mix for the job on Pierce’s staff.