Alexander Mattison inactive for Raiders Friday

Running back Alexander Mattison is out again for the Raiders.

Mattison missed last Sunday’s loss to the Broncos with an ankle injury and he was listed as questionable to play against the Chiefs on Black Friday. Zamir White (quad) was ruled out for the second straight week, so Ameer Abdullah and Sincere McCormick will be the backs for Las Vegas.

Cornerback Nate Hobbs, guard Cody Whitehair, wide receiver Ramel Keyton, tight end Harrison Bryant, and defensive tackle Matthew Butler are also out on Friday.

The Chiefs ruled kicker Spencer Shrader out with a hamstring injury and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, tackle D.J. Humphries, tackle Ethan Driskell, offensive lineman C.J. Hanson, defensive end Malik Herring, and defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu are also inactive. Running back Isiah Pacheco and defensive end Charles Omenihu are both in the lineup after being activated on Wednesday.