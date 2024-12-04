Alexander Mattison limited, Zamir White DNP on Wednedsay

Raiders running back Alexander Mattison has missed the team’s last two games with an ankle injury but was on the practice field for Wednesday’s practice.

Mattison was limited in the session according to Las Vegas’ injury report.

Mattison was also limited for all three days of practice last week.

In his first year with Las Vegas, Mattison has rushed for 320 yards with three touchdowns and caught 25 passes for 245 yards with a TD in 10 games.

Fellow running back Zamir White (quad) remained out of practice. Sincere McCormick, who rushed for 64 yards against Kansas City last Friday, is likely to see more carries against the Bucs this week.

Cornerback Nate Hobbs (ankle) also did not participate.

Guard Jordan Meredith (shoulder) and tight tend Justin Shorter (back) were full participants.