 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

160524 TDF
2023 Tour de France route: stage profiles, previews, start, finish times
France Cycling Tour de France
2023 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 25 Florida at Florida State
Ex-Florida QB Jalen Kitna agrees to plea deal that drops 5 felony child porn charges

Top Clips

nbc_golf_langercareer_230706.jpg
Celebrating Langer’s career after Senior Open win
nbc_roto_ctbolsonandalonso_230706.jpg
Olson, De La Cruz both elite options in fantasy
nbc_roto_ctbno1draftpick_230706.jpg
Who will be selected first in 2024 fantasy drafts?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

160524 TDF
2023 Tour de France route: stage profiles, previews, start, finish times
France Cycling Tour de France
2023 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 25 Florida at Florida State
Ex-Florida QB Jalen Kitna agrees to plea deal that drops 5 felony child porn charges

Top Clips

nbc_golf_langercareer_230706.jpg
Celebrating Langer’s career after Senior Open win
nbc_roto_ctbolsonandalonso_230706.jpg
Olson, De La Cruz both elite options in fantasy
nbc_roto_ctbno1draftpick_230706.jpg
Who will be selected first in 2024 fantasy drafts?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Alexander Mattison sees “great opportunity” in being Vikings’ starting running back

  
Published July 6, 2023 10:27 AM

The departure of Dalvin Cook means Alexander Mattison is the No. 1 running back in Minnesota. Mattison says that’s a job he’s ready for.

“For me, it’s a great opportunity to step into the role, the limelight and the position I’ve always dreamt of being in,” Mattison said, via the Star-Tribune. “All the work I’ve put in to this point, all the work following in [Cook’s] footsteps, side by side, challenging each other every day, prepared me for a moment like this where I can have the opportunity to seize what’s in front of me.”

Mattison said he believes Cook will land on his feet and succeed with whatever team signs him. Cook remains a free agent.

But after four seasons as a backup, Mattison is now ready to be a starter, which he now is, for the first time in his NFL career.