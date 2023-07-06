Alexander Mattison sees “great opportunity” in being Vikings’ starting running back

The departure of Dalvin Cook means Alexander Mattison is the No. 1 running back in Minnesota. Mattison says that’s a job he’s ready for.

“For me, it’s a great opportunity to step into the role, the limelight and the position I’ve always dreamt of being in,” Mattison said, via the Star-Tribune. “All the work I’ve put in to this point, all the work following in [Cook’s] footsteps, side by side, challenging each other every day, prepared me for a moment like this where I can have the opportunity to seize what’s in front of me.”

Mattison said he believes Cook will land on his feet and succeed with whatever team signs him. Cook remains a free agent.

But after four seasons as a backup, Mattison is now ready to be a starter, which he now is, for the first time in his NFL career.