 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_preseasonawards_v2_250903.jpg
PFT preseason awards: OROY, DROY, MVP, more
nbc_pft_travishunter_250903.jpg
Hunter’s main focus will be offensive
nbc_pft_ravenspressure_250903.jpg
Simms: Ravens are ‘clearly’ most talented AFC team

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_preseasonawards_v2_250903.jpg
PFT preseason awards: OROY, DROY, MVP, more
nbc_pft_travishunter_250903.jpg
Hunter’s main focus will be offensive
nbc_pft_ravenspressure_250903.jpg
Simms: Ravens are ‘clearly’ most talented AFC team

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Alijah Vera-Tucker could miss significant time with arm injury

  
Published September 3, 2025 09:46 AM

Jets right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker is no stranger to serious injuries and he may be dealing with another one.

Dianna Russini of TheAthletic.com reported on Wednesday morning that Vera-Tucker could miss significant time with an injury. Adam Schefter of ESPN followed up to report that it is an arm injury and Vera-Tucker is soliciting further opinions to see if he needs surgery.

Vera-Tucker, who missed 22 games over the 2022 and 2023 seasons, was named one of the team’s captains for the 2025 season recently and he was one of three former first-round picks set to start on the team’s offensive line this season. His loss would be a severe blow to a team that is expected to focus on running the ball this season.

It’s also a blow to Vera-Tucker’s chances of landing a sizable second contract. The Jets picked up their option for a fifth year on his rookie deal and Vera-Tucker is set for free agency after the 2025 season.