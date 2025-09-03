Alijah Vera-Tucker could miss significant time with arm injury

Jets right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker is no stranger to serious injuries and he may be dealing with another one.

Dianna Russini of TheAthletic.com reported on Wednesday morning that Vera-Tucker could miss significant time with an injury. Adam Schefter of ESPN followed up to report that it is an arm injury and Vera-Tucker is soliciting further opinions to see if he needs surgery.

Vera-Tucker, who missed 22 games over the 2022 and 2023 seasons, was named one of the team’s captains for the 2025 season recently and he was one of three former first-round picks set to start on the team’s offensive line this season. His loss would be a severe blow to a team that is expected to focus on running the ball this season.

It’s also a blow to Vera-Tucker’s chances of landing a sizable second contract. The Jets picked up their option for a fifth year on his rookie deal and Vera-Tucker is set for free agency after the 2025 season.