Alijah Vera-Tucker, Morgan Moses active for Jets in Arizona

The Jets will have their full offensive line on hand against the Cardinals on Sunday afternoon,

Right tackle Morgan Moses (knee) and right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle, personal) were listed as questionable to play in Week 10, but both players are active in Arizona. Vera-Tucker has missed the last two games.

Tight end Tyler Conklin (ankle) and cornerback Michael Carter II (back) are also playing after being listed as questionable.

Defensive tackle Solomon Thomas, linebacker CJ Mosley, tackle Carter Warren, running back Israel Abanikanda, and guard Jake Hanson are inactive.

The Cardinals deactivated safety Jalen Thompson, defensive lineman Darius Robinson, linebacker Julian Okwara, offensive lineman Christian Jones, tight end Travis Vokolek, and Wide receiver Xavier Weaver on Sunday.