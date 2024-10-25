Alijah Vera-Tucker out, Allen Lazard doubtful for Jets

The Jets will have edge rusher Haason Reddick in the lineup this weekend, but they won’t have right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker.

Vera-Tucker has been ruled out of the matchup with the Patriots due to the ankle injury he suffered in last Sunday’s loss to the Steelers. Vera-Tucker did not practice at all this week.

Wide receiver Allen Lazard was also out of practice all week, but he’s listed as doubtful due to a chest injury. Safety Tony Adams (hamstring) is also listed as doubtful.

Safety Ashtyn Davis (concussion) and defensive tackle Leki Fotu (knee) will not play. Right tackle Morgan Moses (knee) and tight end Kenny Yeboah (abdomen) are the team’s only questionable players.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers (knee, hamstring) moved from limited to full participation on Friday. He has no injury designation.