Haason Reddick is set to play for Jets Sunday

Edge rusher Haason Reddick’s long-delayed Jets debut is set for this Sunday.

Reddick’s extended holdout ended when he agreed to a revised one-year deal with the team last weekend and head coach Jeff Ulbrich said at his Friday press conference that the veteran is set to play against the Patriots.

Ulbrich said that Reddick, who joined the Jets in an offseason trade with the Eagles, will not have any restrictions on his playing time in his first appearance of the season.

The Jets currently have a roster exemption for Reddick, so they will have to make a move in order to officially add him to the lineup against New England.