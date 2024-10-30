Allen Lazard, C.J. Mosley, Alijah Vera-Tucker out for Jets Thursday

The Jets will be missing players on both sides of the ball on Thursday night.

Wide receiver Allen Lazard (chest) and right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle) have been ruled out for the second straight week. Jake Hanson replaced Vera-Tucker in the starting lineup last weekend while Garrett Wilson, Davante Adams, and Mike Williams saw the most time at receiver.

Linebacker C.J. Mosley (neck) was ruled out early in last Sunday’s loss to the Patriots and he will miss this game as well. Safeties Tony Adams (hamstring) and Ashtyn Davis (concussion) remain out along with defensive lineman Leki Fotu (knee).

The Jets also listed linebacker Chazz Surratt (heel), right tackle Morgan Moses (knee), and tight end Kenny Yeboah (abdomen) as questionable. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers (knee, hamstring) and edge rusher Haason Reddick (neck) do not have injury designations.