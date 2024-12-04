Allen Lazard returns to practice for Jets

The Jets may be getting wide receiver Allen Lazard back in the lineup for the final weeks of the regular season.

Lazard has been out with a chest injury since October 20, but the Jets announced on Wednesday that he has been designated for return from injured reserve. Lazard can be activated at any point in the next three weeks.

Lazard has 30 catches for 412 yards and five touchdowns in seven games this season. That’s an improvement over his production in the first year of the four-year contract he signed with the team in 2023, but the Jets’ upcoming regime change means there’s likely a good chance that they’ll part ways with him come the offseason. They would clear $11 million in cap space by making him a post-June 1 cut.

The Jets also designated offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer for return and signed offensive lineman Zack Bailey to the practice squad.