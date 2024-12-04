 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_dkfalconsbucs_241204.jpg
Bucs have edge over Falcons in NFC South race
nbc_pft_bradyonqbslidesv2_241204.jpg
Brady suggests penalizing QBs for sliding late
nbc_pft_calebwilliamsv2_241204.jpg
Williams still learning how to use mobility in NFL

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_dkfalconsbucs_241204.jpg
Bucs have edge over Falcons in NFC South race
nbc_pft_bradyonqbslidesv2_241204.jpg
Brady suggests penalizing QBs for sliding late
nbc_pft_calebwilliamsv2_241204.jpg
Williams still learning how to use mobility in NFL

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Allen Lazard returns to practice for Jets

  
Published December 4, 2024 01:29 PM

The Jets may be getting wide receiver Allen Lazard back in the lineup for the final weeks of the regular season.

Lazard has been out with a chest injury since October 20, but the Jets announced on Wednesday that he has been designated for return from injured reserve. Lazard can be activated at any point in the next three weeks.

Lazard has 30 catches for 412 yards and five touchdowns in seven games this season. That’s an improvement over his production in the first year of the four-year contract he signed with the team in 2023, but the Jets’ upcoming regime change means there’s likely a good chance that they’ll part ways with him come the offseason. They would clear $11 million in cap space by making him a post-June 1 cut.

The Jets also designated offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer for return and signed offensive lineman Zack Bailey to the practice squad.