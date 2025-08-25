Allen Lazard says he’s on track to play in Week 1

Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard has missed time with a shoulder injury this summer, but he gave a positive update on his condition on Monday.

Lazard said, via Brian Costello of the New York Post, that he will practice on Monday and that he is on track to play in the season opener against the Steelers. Lazard was injured in the team’s first preseason game.

The Jets signed Lazard to a four-year deal ahead of the 2023 season and he had 60 catches for 841 yards and seven touchdowns the last two years. He agreed to a pay cut this offseason to remain with the team.

Lazard joins Tyler Johnson, Josh Reynolds, and fourth-round pick Arian Smith in the mix for playing time alongside Garrett Wilson at receiver for the Jets.