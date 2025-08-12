 Skip navigation
Allen Lazard to miss about two weeks with a shoulder injury

  
Published August 12, 2025 01:49 PM

Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard hurt his shoulder in last Saturday’s game against the Packers and it looks like the injury will keep him out of the rest of the preseason.

Head coach Aaron Glenn told reporters at a Tuesday press conference that Lazard will miss about two weeks because of the shoulder injury. The Jets play the Giants this week and wrap up the preseason against the Eagles on August 22.

Lazard had two catches for 17 yards before his injury against Green Bay.

Lazard’s absence won’t help his chances of earning snaps alongside Garrett Wilson in the team’s receiving corps. Josh Reynolds, Tyler Johnson, and fourth-round pick Arian Smith are the other leading competitors for those snaps.