 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ncdysfunction_251008.jpg
Florio: ‘It feels like it’s disintegrating’ at UNC
flacco_pft_pm.jpg
Will trading for Flacco benefit Bengals?
nbc_pft_marksanchezv2_251007.jpg
Sanchez incident an ‘all-time bizarre’ curveball

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ncdysfunction_251008.jpg
Florio: ‘It feels like it’s disintegrating’ at UNC
flacco_pft_pm.jpg
Will trading for Flacco benefit Bengals?
nbc_pft_marksanchezv2_251007.jpg
Sanchez incident an ‘all-time bizarre’ curveball

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Allen Lazard won’t play for Jets this week, Michael Carter likely out as well

  
Published October 8, 2025 08:35 AM

The Jets will not have wide receiver Allen Lazard in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Broncos in London.

Head coach Aaron Glenn said in a press conference from London on Wednesday that Lazard did not travel with the team. Glenn cited a personal issue for why Lazard is not on the trip and is out for Sunday.

Lazard has four catches for 24 yards and a touchdown this season.

Glenn said earlier this week that cornerback Michael Carter would not travel with the Jets because he was in the concussion protocol, but left the door open for him to meet the team in England. Glenn said on Wednesday that is unlikely to happen and that the team is planning to be without Carter this weekend.