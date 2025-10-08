Allen Lazard won’t play for Jets this week, Michael Carter likely out as well

The Jets will not have wide receiver Allen Lazard in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Broncos in London.

Head coach Aaron Glenn said in a press conference from London on Wednesday that Lazard did not travel with the team. Glenn cited a personal issue for why Lazard is not on the trip and is out for Sunday.

Lazard has four catches for 24 yards and a touchdown this season.

Glenn said earlier this week that cornerback Michael Carter would not travel with the Jets because he was in the concussion protocol, but left the door open for him to meet the team in England. Glenn said on Wednesday that is unlikely to happen and that the team is planning to be without Carter this weekend.