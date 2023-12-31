Alvin Kamara has an ankle sprain

Saints running back Alvin Kamara was not around for the second half of Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers.

Kamara injured his ankle on a hip-drop tackle in the first half of the 23-13 victory that kept the Saints’ chances of winning the NFC South alive heading into the final week of the 2023 regular season. Kamara was officially ruled out in the fourth quarter of the game.

After the win, Saints head coach Dennis Allen told reporters that Kamara has a sprained ankle. He did not specify the location of the sprain, which will likely play a role in whether Kamara will have a chance to play against the Falcons in the season finale.

The Saints need to win that game and have the Panthers beat the Bucs to win the division. Having Kamara in the lineup would help a lot with the first part of that puzzle.