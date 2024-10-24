Alvin Kamara has played the past two games with a broken hand

In Week 6, the Saints added a hand injury to the practice report for Alvin Kamara. It turns out the star running back broke his hand in a Week 5 game against the Chiefs.

“Routine [play]. Just trying to keep myself up on the sideline,” Kamara said, via Luke Johnson of nola.com. “Went out, put my hand down so I could keep myself up.”

Kamara has played 92 offensive snaps with his injury the past two weeks.

He wore a glove on his left hand while speaking to reporters about the new contract he and the team worked out this week. That’s what prompted the questions about his hand.

Kamara shrugged it off, having played through broken rips and a hip pointer this season as well.

“The reality of this league is nobody is 100 percent,” Kamara said. “If you’re 100 percent, you might be Superman or something and need a drug test. Nobody is 100 percent in this league, so it’s a race every week to get back to that. As long as I feel like I can protect myself on the field, I’m going to go.”

Kamara has 690 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns this season.