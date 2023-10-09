Alvin Kamara is now the Saints’ all-time leader in touchdowns

Saints running back Alvin Kamara said the team’s offense needed to have “tough conversations” after a Week Four loss to the Buccaneers and whatever was said this week appears to have done the trick.

The Saints humiliated the Patriots 34-0 on Sunday and Kamara chipped in 97 yards and a touchdown to the overwhelming effort. The touchdown was the 73rd of his career, which broke a tie with Marques Colston for the most in franchise history.

Kamara said after the game that the win was what matters to him and that he was “happy because my teammates were so hyped about it.” His biggest focus was on the team finding their offensive groove after a tough week.

“In the seven years I’ve been here, offensively, we are used to operating at a certain level of efficiency and effort where we could score at will,” Kamara said, via a transcript from the Patriots. “When you can do that in this offense and limit the self-inflicted mistakes and penalties, the possibilities are endless. With the playmakers we have, there is enough for everybody. And as a team, when the defense is doing what they are doing, it can get ugly. It’s a great feeling to go out there and put that on display.”

The Saints will move on to a road game against the Texans in Week Six and they’ll try to show that their offensive turnaround is for real rather than just a result of playing what has looked like one of the worst teams in the league over the first five weeks of the season.