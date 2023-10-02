Alvin Kamara thinks it’s time for “tough conversations” about Saints offense

Saints running back Alvin Kamara caught 13 passes in his first action of the 2023 season, but his return from suspension did not result in a win.

The Buccaneers trampled over the Saints 26-9 and the production Kamara had on those 13 catches helped to tell the story of the loss. Kamara had just 33 yards on his receptions and his 84 overall yards from scrimmage accounted for a good percentage of the 197 yards that the Saints mustered overall.

The Saints were 25th in points scored coming into the game and Kamara said after the loss that it is time to have “tough conversations” about what’s needed to spark more production when the team has the ball.

“It’s been two years since we had that offense that was rolling. Now we’re kind of in this rut of,” Kamara said, via John Sigler of USAToday.com. “It is what it is right now. What you see. Like I said, we’ve got to have some conversations about something. Because I don’t like losing.”

Quarterback Derek Carr played despite an injury to the AC joint in his right shoulder, but he said it was no excuse for the team’s performance and head coach Dennis Allen said he didn’t think it was a factor either. Allen also said he’s “not going there” when asked about questioning the play calling of offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, but those are exactly the kinds of tough conversations that will have to happen in New Orleans if the offense continues to sputter the way it did on Sunday.