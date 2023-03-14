Alvin Kamara, Marshon Lattimore join list of Saints restructures

The Saints have long favored restructuring contracts of veteran players in order to create cap space and they’ve completed a number of them heading into the start of the new league year on Wednesday.

Monday brought word that they reworked defensive end Cam Jordan’s deal in order to create $10 million in cap space and Tuesday brings word that two other longtime Saints have seen their deals restructured. Field Yates of ESPN reports that running back Alvin Kamara and cornerback Marshon Lattimore are now on the list as well.

The three moves created $29.201 million in cap space for the Saints.

While the Saints have opened up cap space, they spent Monday watching members of their defensive front agree to deals with other teams. David Onyemata, Shy Tuttle, Marcus Davenport, and Kaden Elliss are all set to sign with other teams.