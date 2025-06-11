Broncos announce J.K. Dobbins signing

Broncos head coach Sean Payton is now free to discuss running back J.K. Dobbins.

Payton declined to comment on reports that Dobbins would sign with the team when he met with reporters on Tuesday, but said that he believed a deal was close. The deal is now done.

The Broncos announced Dobbins’ addition to their 90-man roster on Wednesday. Dobbins bounced back from years of injuries with the Ravens to run 195 times for 905 yards and nine touchdowns and he will now join Jaleel McLaughlin and Audric Estime in the Denver backfield.

The team also announced that they have released long snapper Zach Triner in a corresponding move.