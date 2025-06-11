 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_stewartcontractv2_250611.jpg
Stewart blasts Bengals amid contract dispute
CookMclaurinPFT.jpg
Cook, McLaurin continue contract disputes
nbc_pft_diggsboat_250611.jpg
Unpacking Diggs’ comments regarding boat video

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Broncos announce J.K. Dobbins signing

  
Published June 11, 2025 01:31 PM

Broncos head coach Sean Payton is now free to discuss running back J.K. Dobbins.

Payton declined to comment on reports that Dobbins would sign with the team when he met with reporters on Tuesday, but said that he believed a deal was close. The deal is now done.

The Broncos announced Dobbins’ addition to their 90-man roster on Wednesday. Dobbins bounced back from years of injuries with the Ravens to run 195 times for 905 yards and nine touchdowns and he will now join Jaleel McLaughlin and Audric Estime in the Denver backfield.

The team also announced that they have released long snapper Zach Triner in a corresponding move.