MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Marshall v Notre Dame

2023 Betting Preview Series: Notre Dame
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani pulled by Angels after 4 scoreless innings with cramps in pitching hand
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions
Matthew Berry’s Updated Positional Fantasy Rankings for 2023

Top Clips

nbc_dps_rogerbennett_230804.jpg
What do soccer clubs get from star athlete owners?
nbc_dps_paulfinebaum_230804.jpg
Finebaum: Tradition waning as realignment swirls
nbc_dps_conferencerealignment_230804.jpg
Arizona and Florida State are looking to realign

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Alvin Kamara: Meeting with Roger Goodell went well

  
Published August 4, 2023 12:28 PM

Saints running back Alvin Kamara recently pleaded no contest to charges stemming from an arrest in Las Vegas in February 2022 and he met with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell this week to discuss possible league discipline.

Kamara said at a Friday press conference that he showed “poor judgment” during an incident that saw him and three other men accused of injuring another man by kicking and punching him during a dispute at a hotel. Kamara, who also settled a civil case related to the incident, said he “embarrassed himself” and others with his actions and takes “responsibility” for his actions.

Kamara did not share whether he made any of the same points in his meeting with Goodell, but said he thought it was a good conversation.

“Yesterday went and met with Roger,” Kamara said. “It went well. I’m not going to get into the details of what we discussed in the meeting. It went well. I think we got accomplished what we needed to accomplish. Obviously happy I had a chance to do that, happy he gave me the opportunity to come up there because, obviously, that’s not really protocol.”

Kamara has said in the past that he anticipates being suspended by the league and, with the meeting behind him, word about any disciplinary action will likely come soon.