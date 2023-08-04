Alvin Kamara: Meeting with Roger Goodell went well

Saints running back Alvin Kamara recently pleaded no contest to charges stemming from an arrest in Las Vegas in February 2022 and he met with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell this week to discuss possible league discipline.

Kamara said at a Friday press conference that he showed “poor judgment” during an incident that saw him and three other men accused of injuring another man by kicking and punching him during a dispute at a hotel. Kamara, who also settled a civil case related to the incident, said he “embarrassed himself” and others with his actions and takes “responsibility” for his actions.

Kamara did not share whether he made any of the same points in his meeting with Goodell, but said he thought it was a good conversation.

“Yesterday went and met with Roger,” Kamara said. “It went well. I’m not going to get into the details of what we discussed in the meeting. It went well. I think we got accomplished what we needed to accomplish. Obviously happy I had a chance to do that, happy he gave me the opportunity to come up there because, obviously, that’s not really protocol.”

Kamara has said in the past that he anticipates being suspended by the league and, with the meeting behind him, word about any disciplinary action will likely come soon.