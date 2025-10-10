Alvin Kamara questionable for Saints, Chase Young set to play

The Saints are set to have defensive end Chase Young in the lineup against the Patriots on Sunday, but running back Alvin Kamara’s status is less certain.

Kamara is listed as questionable after being limited in practice all week with an ankle injury. Kamara hurt the ankle on Wednesday and head coach Kellen Moore said there was not concern about his availability, but the team isn’t guaranteeing anything.

Young has missed the first five weeks of the season with a calf injury. He has no injury designation for this weekend, however, and that puts him on track to play.

Cornerback Isaac Yiadom (hamstring) has been ruled out and defensive tackle John Ridgeway (shoulder) is questionable to be activated for Sunday’s game.