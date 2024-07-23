 Skip navigation
Alvin Kamara reports to training camp

  
Published July 23, 2024 03:01 PM

Running back Alvin Kamara left the Saints’ mandatory minicamp early last month because of issues with his contract that have not been resolved, so his status for the team’s training camp in Irvine, California has been up in the air for the last month.

Saints veterans reported to camp on Tuesday and, per multiple reports, Kamara is among them. The next question will be whether Kamara will practice with the team on Wednesday or if he is holding in by reporting to avoid the fines he’d incur by holding out.

Kamara is due a salary of $10.2 million this season and is under contract for 2025, but has a cap hit of over $29 million and is not due any guaranteed money.

The two sides have had talks about a new deal that would offer Kamara more security and there will likely be more information about where things stand on that front in the coming days.