Alvin Kamara returns to practice as limited participant

  
Published September 26, 2024 04:36 PM

After missing practice on Wednesday, Saints running back Alvin Kamara was back on the field for Thursday’s session.

New Orleans listed Kamara (hip/ribs) as a limited participant in practice, which is a positive sign for his potential Week 4 availability.

Kamara was the NFC offensive player of the week for his performance in New Orleans’ Week 2 victory over the Cowboys. In three games this year, he’s rushed for 285 yards and caught 10 passes for 132 yards, scoring five total touchdowns.

Quarterback Derek Carr (left groin) remained a full participant in practice.

Offensive tackle Landon Young (foot) was upgraded from limited to full.

New Orleans added receiver A.T. Perry (hamstring) and receiver Cedrick Wilson (ankle) to the injury report. Perry did not practice while Wilson was a limited participant.

Cornerback Alontae Taylor (illness) returned to practice as a full participant.

Linebacker Demario Davis (hamstring) and guard Cesar Ruiz (knee) remained out of practice.

Linebacker D’Marco Jackson (calf) and defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (calf) remained limited.

Finally, tight end Taysom Hill (chest) was full.