Alvin Kamara, Saints win big, ending Cowboys’ regular-season home win streak

Tom Brady was at AT&T Stadium broadcasting the Cowboys-Saints game. He and the Buccaneers were the last visiting team to win in Arlington in the regular season, leaving with a 19-3 win in the 2022 season opener.

Until Sunday.

The Saints came into town and put a whipping on the Cowboys, scoring touchdowns on their first six possessions, and beating Dallas 44-19. By the end of the game, a big contingent of Saints fans had taken over with the “Who Dat” chant.

Running back Alvin Kamara scored four touchdowns on runs of 5, 12 and 7 yards and on a 57-yard reception. He finished with 115 rushing yards on 20 carries and two catches for 65 yards.

Derek Carr completed 11 of 16 passes for 243 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Rashid Shaheed had four catches for 96 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown.

The Saints led 35-16 at halftime, tying the most points the Cowboys have ever allowed in the first half of a game.

Dak Prescott was 27-of-39 for 293 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions, and CeeDee Lamb caught four passes for 90 yards and a touchdown.

The Saints are 2-0 and the Cowboys 1-1.

Dallas now has dropped two consecutive games at home, counting the 48-32 postseason loss to the Packers in January.