Amani Hooker sees “more aggressive” Titans defense this year

Safety Amani Hooker is one of the longest-tenured Titans defenders, but that experience didn’t afford him much of a leg up this offseason.

The Titans brought in a new coaching staff this offseason, including defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson, so the scheme is just as new to him as it is to less experienced teammates. While that means Hooker is still learning the ropes, his time with the team has allowed him to identify a key difference from what the team was doing in the past.

“I’ll just say it’s a lot more aggressive,” Hooker said, via the team’s website. “It has been aggressive there’s times when it can be aggressive and there’s times when not to, so our coaches are doing a good job teaching that.”

The Titans added cornerbacks L’Jarius Sneed and Chidobe Awuzie to their defense this offseason and the added experience in the secondary should help them continue to be aggressive this fall. If that aggressiveness translates to turnovers and better field position, their defensive exploits could help set the stage for better offensive results as well.