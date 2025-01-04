 Skip navigation
Amari Cooper downgraded to out for personal reasons

  
Published January 4, 2025 02:07 PM

Wide receiver Amari Cooper will not be one of the Bills starters on the field against the Patriots on Sunday.

Cooper has been downgraded to out for the final game of the regular season. He will not travel with the team and personal reasons are cited as the reason for his absence.

The Bills plan to start quarterback Josh Allen and play other starters briefly before sending them to the bench in order to rest ahead of the playoffs.

In addition to downgrading Cooper, the Bills also announced that offensive lineman Will Clapp and defensive end Casey Toohill have been elevated from the practice squad. Both players will revert back after the game against New England is over.