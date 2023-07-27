Amari Cooper “getting closer” to practice return

The Browns continued practicing without wide receiver Amari Cooper on Thursday.

Cooper has been out since picking up an undisclosed injury during the opening practice of training camp. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Thursday, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, that Cooper is “getting closer” to being ready to get back on the field.

Cooper had core muscle surgery this offseason, but Stefanski said that his current injury is unrelated to that procedure.

Stefanski also said that linebacker Matt Adams is going to be out for multiple weeks after suffering a calf injury. Adams, who signed with the team this offseason, left Tuesday’s practice with the injury and did not return.