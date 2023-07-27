 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_swm200im_worlds_230727_1920x1080.jpg
Leon Marchand joins legends with third gold medal of swimming worlds
oly_swm400im_worlds_final_230723.jpg
2023 World Swimming Championships Results
FENCING-ITA-WC-SABRE-WOMEN
Ukraine fencing star Olga Kharlan disqualified from worlds after not shaking Russian’s hand

Top Clips

nbc_pft_irsaryrb_230727.jpg
Irsay labels RB complaints ‘inappropriate’
nbc_pft_grid_230727.jpg
PFT plays The Grid: Featuring KC, BAL, SF, DET
nbc_pft_macjonesfreshstart_230727.jpg
Jones, Belichick embrace fresh start with O’Brien

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_swm200im_worlds_230727_1920x1080.jpg
Leon Marchand joins legends with third gold medal of swimming worlds
oly_swm400im_worlds_final_230723.jpg
2023 World Swimming Championships Results
FENCING-ITA-WC-SABRE-WOMEN
Ukraine fencing star Olga Kharlan disqualified from worlds after not shaking Russian’s hand

Top Clips

nbc_pft_irsaryrb_230727.jpg
Irsay labels RB complaints ‘inappropriate’
nbc_pft_grid_230727.jpg
PFT plays The Grid: Featuring KC, BAL, SF, DET
nbc_pft_macjonesfreshstart_230727.jpg
Jones, Belichick embrace fresh start with O’Brien

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Amari Cooper “getting closer” to practice return

  
Published July 27, 2023 10:42 AM

The Browns continued practicing without wide receiver Amari Cooper on Thursday.

Cooper has been out since picking up an undisclosed injury during the opening practice of training camp. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Thursday, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, that Cooper is “getting closer” to being ready to get back on the field.

Cooper had core muscle surgery this offseason, but Stefanski said that his current injury is unrelated to that procedure.

Stefanski also said that linebacker Matt Adams is going to be out for multiple weeks after suffering a calf injury. Adams, who signed with the team this offseason, left Tuesday’s practice with the injury and did not return.