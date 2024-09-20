Amari Cooper on his slow start: I haven’t played up to my standards

Browns receiver Amari Cooper is off to the slowest start of his career through two games. He has only five catches for 27 yards in the first two games.

“Just got to play better,” Cooper said this week. “I don’t look at the inch here, inch there. I mean yeah, it does play a factor sometimes, but just me knowing my game, knowing myself, just got to go out there and play my brand of football, play up to my standards. So I haven’t been doing that for the past couple of weeks.”

Cooper has had 17 targets, dropping four of the 12 passes that went uncaught, per the team website. He dropped seven passes all of last season.

One of his drops came on what should have been a long touchdown against the Jaguars.

“You want to go out there and play your best brand of football individually as early as possible, so definitely been frustrating, but it is what it is,” Cooper said. “You’ve got to go out there and just play your game, get back focused, lock back in and that’s what I’m looking to do.”

Quarterback Deshaun Watson and offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey insist they haven’t lost confidence in Cooper, and he sounds as if he hasn’t lost confidence in himself. Now, it’s a matter of showing it on the field when it matters.