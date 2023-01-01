 Skip navigation
Amari Cooper touchdown gives Browns 10-7 lead

  
Published January 1, 2023 09:47 AM
December 29, 2022 12:20 PM
Chris Simms explains why he believes Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders will be able to bounce back and defeat the Cleveland Browns in a must-win Week 17 matchup.

Amari Cooper has tied a career high for touchdown receptions and the Browns have put themselves ahead of the Commanders in the third quarter.

Caught a pass on the left sideline on third-and-5 and took it 46 yards to the end zone for a TD. It was Cooper’s eighth touchdown of the season, tying his career-high set in 2021 and 2019 with Dallas.

It was also quarterback Deshaun Watson’s third touchdown of the season. Cooper’s catch was Watson’s first completion to a wide receiver in Sunday’s game.

He’s 5-of-11 passing for 76 yards.

Washington won’t have defensive lineman Jonathan Allen for the rest of the game, as he’s been ruled out with a knee injury. He walked off the field under his own power early in the second quarter and was initially declared questionable to return.