Amari Cooper touchdown gives Browns 10-7 lead

Amari Cooper has tied a career high for touchdown receptions and the Browns have put themselves ahead of the Commanders in the third quarter.

Caught a pass on the left sideline on third-and-5 and took it 46 yards to the end zone for a TD. It was Cooper’s eighth touchdown of the season, tying his career-high set in 2021 and 2019 with Dallas.

It was also quarterback Deshaun Watson’s third touchdown of the season. Cooper’s catch was Watson’s first completion to a wide receiver in Sunday’s game.

He’s 5-of-11 passing for 76 yards.

Washington won’t have defensive lineman Jonathan Allen for the rest of the game, as he’s been ruled out with a knee injury. He walked off the field under his own power early in the second quarter and was initially declared questionable to return.