nbc_csu_tuareturn_241030.jpg
Tagovailoa’s return for Dolphins spoiled by Murray
nbc_csu_richardsonflaco_241030.jpg
Flacco gives Colts more versatility to win
nbc_csu_dknfc1seed_241030.jpg
Simms believes Lions will be NFC’s No. 1 seed

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Amazon Prime will pair NBA game with NFL game on Black Friday in 2025

  
Published October 30, 2024 04:00 PM

The NFL and NBA have made Christmas Day a ratings battleground, even if football has slaughtered basketball. On the day that officially starts the Christmas shopping season (which now unofficially starts weeks earlier), the NFL and NBA will be united through a common broadcast partner.

Via Variety.com, Amazon Prime will stream both an NFL game and an NBA game on Black Friday 2025.

Next year, Amazon Prime embarks on its first deal to broadcast NBA games.

Due to the NFL’s antitrust exemption, its games can’t be televised after 6:00 p.m. ET on any Friday from the second weekend in September through the second weekend in December. So the NFL game on Black Friday starts at 3:00 p.m. ET. That gives the rest of the evening for one or two NBA games — with the NFL handing a potentially massive audience to the basketball game(s).

The NFL might want something from Amazon in exchange for boosting NBA viewership. One, because it’s arguably fair to make the request, under the circumstances. And, two, because the NFL pretty much always wants something.