Amik Robertson agrees to two-year deal with Lions

The Lions are adding a defensive back.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Detroit is signing former Las Vegas corner Amik Robertson to a two-year deal.

Pelissero’s initial report indicates the contract is worth $9.25 million, which can increase to $10.75 million with incentives.

A fourth-round pick in 2020, Robertson has appeared in 52 games with 21 starts. he was on the field for 60 percent of the Raiders’ defensive snaps in 2023, recording 50 total tackles with six passes defensed, a forced fumble, and a pair of interceptions.

In 2022, Robertson had nine passes defensed, two interceptions, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.