Amon-Ra St. Brown agrees to four-year extension with Lions

  
Published April 24, 2024 11:58 AM

Detroit will welcome the NFL Draft on Thursday night and they will be celebrating some good news about the Lions until then.

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has agreed to a four-year contract extension with the Lions. The 2021 fourth-round pick is heading into the final year of his rookie deal.

St. Brown was one of two key Lions offensive players on track for extensions this offseason. Quarterback Jared Goff is also in line for a new deal.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the pact is worth more than $120 million with $77 million guaranteed, which would make St. Brown the highest-paid receiver in the NFL. The full details of the contract will likely tell a different story once they are known, but St. Brown will be receiving a significant payday under any circumstances.

The full numbers will also be of interest to Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb, and Brandon Aiyuk as they look for their own contract extensions this offseason.

St. Brown has 315 catches for 3,588 yards and 21 touchdowns over his first three seasons, which puts him in the top 17 in Lions history in all three categories. With his future in Detroit secured, St. Brown will be moving closer to the top of all those lists in the years to come.